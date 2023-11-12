Soderblom stopped 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The two teams alternated goals all afternoon, but Chicago couldn't find another equalizer after Carter Verhaeghe scored on the power play early in the third period. Soderblom was caught out of position on two of the Florida tallies, including one that Sam Reinhart banked in off the netminder's leg, and he's now lost four straight starts while allowing 19 goals on 118 shots over that stretch, an .839 save percentage. Petr Mrazek remains firmly in the top spot in the crease for Chicago.