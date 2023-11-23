Soderblom stopped six of the eight shots he faced after replacing Petr Mrazek midway through the second period of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Chicago was staring at a 5-1 deficit when Soderblom entered the game, and his defense gave him no more help than it had Mrazek -- he was beaten on the first shot on net against him, as Kirill Marchenko tapped home a cross-ice pass from Adam Boqvist. Soderblom's only win of the season in eight appearances came back on Oct. 16, and since then he's gone 0-5-0 with a 4.85 GAA and .845 save percentage.