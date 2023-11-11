Soderblom will guard the road net Sunday against Florida, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Soderblom has lost his past three outings to fall to 1-4-0 on the season. He has a 3.96 GAA and an .883 save percentage following five games played. Florida is tied for 19th in the league this campaign with 3.08 goals per contest.
