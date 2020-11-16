Seabrook (hip) says he's healthy and "excited for training camp," NHL.com reports.

Seabrook will still need to be cleared medically but it sounds like the veteran blueliner is ready to make a comeback after a brutal year. Since last playing in December of 2019, the 35-year-old has had surgeries on his shoulder and both hips. He may not get back to eating up over 20 minutes per game, but the Blackhawks would surely welcome back Seabrook's physical play and shot-blocking abilities.