According to general manager Stan Bowman, Seabrook (undisclosed) still isn't skating, but the team is hoping he'll be back on the ice in "the near future," Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Seabrook has missed the entirety of training camp with an undisclosed issue, and it appears as though he's on track to, at a minimum, miss the first few games of the regular season as well. The 35-year-old vet is coming off double-hip and shoulder surgeries, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a rotational, bottom-four option in 2020-21 in an attempt to keep him healthy.