According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Seabrook (back) has been skating on his own, but there's still no timetable for his return, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Seabrook has yet to play this season due to a back injury, and at this point it looks like he may end up spending most, if not all of the campaign on injured reserve. The 35-year-old blueliner still has three years remaining on the eight-year, $55 million contract he signed in September of 2015.