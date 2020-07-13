Seabrook (hip) practiced with the team as part of Monday's training camp session, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Originally expected to miss the rest of the season, the league's hiatus as afforded Seabrook the ability to get back onto the ice. The veteran defender may have lost a step and likely won't be pushing for the 40-point mark any time soon but can still add value in DFS contests as a low-cost option.