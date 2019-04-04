Ward turned aside 37 of 40 shots in regulation and overtime, and all three shootout attempts he faced, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Making his first start in a month, the netminder got beaten twice in the final eight minutes of the third period just to send the game into OT, but Ward shut the door on the St. Louis comeback attempt after that. The Hawks end their season with one last back-to-back set this weekend, so the 35-year-old could see action once more and get a shot at his 16th win before hitting the links.