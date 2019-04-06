Ward will defend the blue paint in Saturday's road matchup with the Predators, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ward was forced into action unexpectedly Friday against Dallas after Corey Crawford suffered a groin injury, and he performed admirably, turning aside 25 of 26 shots en route to a convincing 6-1 victory. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp and end the season on a high note by securing his 17th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Nashville team that's only averaging 2.83 goals per game at home in 2018-19, 25th in the NHL.