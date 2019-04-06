Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting in Nashville
Ward will defend the blue paint in Saturday's road matchup with the Predators, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ward was forced into action unexpectedly Friday against Dallas after Corey Crawford suffered a groin injury, and he performed admirably, turning aside 25 of 26 shots en route to a convincing 6-1 victory. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp and end the season on a high note by securing his 17th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Nashville team that's only averaging 2.83 goals per game at home in 2018-19, 25th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...