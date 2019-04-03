Ward will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Blues, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Ward hasn't tasted game action since he allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on March 3, so he'll definitely have some serious rust to shake off Wednesday. The veteran netminder will be looking to pick up his 15th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Blues team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.