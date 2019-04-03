Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Facing St. Louis
Ward will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Blues, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Ward hasn't tasted game action since he allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on March 3, so he'll definitely have some serious rust to shake off Wednesday. The veteran netminder will be looking to pick up his 15th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Blues team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...