Cam Ward: Retires with Hurricanes
Ward signed a one-day contract with Carolina on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Hurricanes
As a 21-year-old rookie, Ward went 15-8 with a 2.14 GAA in the 2006 playoffs to help the 'Canes lift Lord Stanley's cup on his way to winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. The veteran netminder would spend 13 seasons playing in Carolina, in which he posted a 318-244-84 record and .909 save percentage. After playing for the Blackhawks last year, Ward will hang up his pads and call it a career, finishing 23rd overall on the career wins lists.
