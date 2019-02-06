Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Makes 25 saves in win
Ward allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 6-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
The veteran yielded both of his goals during the first period, where the Oilers recorded 16 shots, but after that, the Blackhawks dominated. Edmonton tallied just 11 shots on goal in the final two periods combined and watched Chicago record five goals. Ward has won three in a row and is 10-8-4 with a 3.74 GAA and an .894 save percentage this season.
