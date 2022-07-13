Blackwell signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Blackwell drew into 58 games split between the Kraken and the Maple Leafs last season, picking up 10 goals and 20 points over that span. If he's able to to stay healthy for a full 82-game slate, the 29-year-old forward should be able to once again pot double-digit goals while surpassing the 25-point mark.
