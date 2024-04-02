Blackwell (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Blackwell will miss his sixth straight game, though it's encouraging he was labeled a game-time decision. The 31-year-old forward will have extra time to recover, as the Blackhawks don't play again until Saturday versus the Stars. When Blackwell is healthy, he'll likely fill a bottom-six role.
