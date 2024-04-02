Share Video

Link copied!

Blackwell (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Blackwell will miss his sixth straight game, though it's encouraging he was labeled a game-time decision. The 31-year-old forward will have extra time to recover, as the Blackhawks don't play again until Saturday versus the Stars. When Blackwell is healthy, he'll likely fill a bottom-six role.

More News