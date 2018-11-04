Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Falls to Calgary
Crawford allowed four goals while stopping 36 shots during Saturday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.
Crawford was beaten four times but did offset the goals allowed to some degree by making 36 saves in the loss. Crawford falls to 3-4-0 on the year.
