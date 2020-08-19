Crawford gave up four goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 loss to Vegas in Tuesday's Game 5.

Crawford was once again peppered with pucks as Vegas erased two separate deficits in the contest. Alex Tuch would put Vegas ahead early in the third period, and the Blackhawks' luck ran out. Crawford faced 30-plus shots in four out of five games during the series -- he allowed 15 goals on 187 shots for a .920 save percentage. Crawford is an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season.