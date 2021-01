Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to personal reasons.

There have been rumblings of Crawford potentially considering retirement, and Friday's news only makes those rumors that much more plausible. At this point the 36-year-old backstop's status for the 2020-21 campaign is still up in the air, but it's looking increasingly likely that MacKenzie Blackwood will be serving as New Jersey's workhorse with Scott Wedgewood backing him up.