Crawford has announced his retirement from the NHL.

Crawford signed a two-year deal with the Devils this offseason, but recently took an indefinite leave of absence due to personal reasons, which evidently afforded him enough time to decide to hang up his skates for good. The 36-year-old backstop played 13 NHL seasons, all with the Blackhawks, and served as Chicago's starter for 10 consecutive campaigns from 2010 to 2020, lifting Lord Stanley's Cup on two occasions over that span. Crawford will finish his career having compiling a 260-162-53 record to go along with a .918 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA.