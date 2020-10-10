Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Devils on Friday.

Crawford posted a 2.77 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 40 appearances with the Blackhawks last season. He spent 10 years as the primary starter in Chicago, amassing a 260-162-53 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage in his NHL career. With the Devils, Crawford will likely compete with MacKenzie Blackwood for playing time, a situation that could result in a fairly even split of games. He'll likely be a mid-tier fantasy option on a rebuilding Devils team that projects to have a tough road ahead in the Metropolitan Division for 2020-21.