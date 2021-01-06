Crawford was excused from Wednesday's practice to attend to a personal matter, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Coach Lindy Ruff declined to elaborate on the specific reason for Crawford's absence, and when asked when the goaltender might be back, said "We'll deal with tomorrow then." Another update on Crawford's status should surface in the coming days.
