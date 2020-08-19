Crawford is set to start in goal for Tuesday's Game 5 versus Vegas, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Crawford has staved off elimination once already, stopping 48 of 49 shots in Game 4 to keep the Blackhawks' season going. He'll likely have to bring a similar performance if he's going to force a Game 6.
