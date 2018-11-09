Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Loses fourth straight

Crawford allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Thursday night's contest marked the first time Crawford got to face his former backup, Scott Darling, in a game since Darling signed with Carolina. Unfortunately for the current Blackhawks netminder, it would be Darling that would emerge with the W. The 33-year-old Crawford, meanwhile, has lost four straight starts, moving his record to 3-5-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage.