Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Might play Thursday

Crawford (concussion) may play Thursday against the Coyotes. Coach Joel Quenneville said he will know on Wednesday whether or not Crawford will be able to give it a go.

The Blackhawks will be keeping their fingers crossed that the 33-year-old netminder will make his season debut. With Crawford out, Cam Ward and Anton Forsberg have struggled to shoulder the load in net. His return would be big for Chicago, and for fantasy owners.