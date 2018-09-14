Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not practicing Friday
Crawford (upper body) will not practice with the team Friday
Thought to be on track to skate Friday, this news comes as a surprise. Crawford has not played a game since December and all signs point to him being a ways away from returning to live-game action. The Blackhawks did announce that he would speak to the media later on in the day, so perhaps more information will come from that. Crawford's situation continues to be one worth monitoring closely.
