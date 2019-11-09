Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Penguins
Crawford will tend the road twine in Saturday's tilt against the Penguins, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The Blackhawks will take the ice Sunday against the Maple Leafs as well, so they afforded Crawford the first start. He's been inconsistent this season with a .901 save percentage and 3.49 GAA, but he's coming off an impressive 36-save effort in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks. The Penguins will be tough to keep off the scoreboard, though, as they rank second in the league with a 54.71 Corsi For percentage.
