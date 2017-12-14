Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday
Crawford will defend the cage in Thursday's road tilt against the Jets, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Despite the league-wide uptick in scoring, Crawford is enjoying what's shaping up to potentially be the best season of his career. Through 24 games, Crawford owns a 2.20 GAA and career-best .933 save percentage to go along with a 14-7-2 record. That said, the two-time Stanley Cup champ faces a daunting matchup Thursday, as the Jets have gone 11-2-1 while scoring a whopping 4.36 goals per game at home this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Excellent in win over Panthers•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Tuesday against Florida•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 31 saves to stymie Coyotes•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Between posts Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 26 shots in overtime victory•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Friday against Buffalo•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...