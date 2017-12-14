Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday

Crawford will defend the cage in Thursday's road tilt against the Jets, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Despite the league-wide uptick in scoring, Crawford is enjoying what's shaping up to potentially be the best season of his career. Through 24 games, Crawford owns a 2.20 GAA and career-best .933 save percentage to go along with a 14-7-2 record. That said, the two-time Stanley Cup champ faces a daunting matchup Thursday, as the Jets have gone 11-2-1 while scoring a whopping 4.36 goals per game at home this season.