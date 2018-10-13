Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Approaching 1,000 games

Keith is set to play in his 1,000th career regular-season game Saturday night against the visiting Blues.

The venerable defenseman has chipped in 92 goals and 454 assists in an illustrious career that includes three Stanley Cup wins with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015). Last season, Keith skated to a minus-29 rating and saw a 21-point drop compared to the previous campaign, though he did block a career-high 165 shots in 2017-18. While Chicago's 2002 second-round (54th overall) draft pick already has three assists in four games, all of them took place in Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs.