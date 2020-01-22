Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Earns power-play helper
Keith recorded a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
Keith had the secondary assist on Drake Caggiula's third-period tally. The defenseman is up to 14 points, 89 blocks and 70 shots in 42 games this season. More recently, he's earned five assists in his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.