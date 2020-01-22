Play

Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Earns power-play helper

Keith recorded a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Keith had the secondary assist on Drake Caggiula's third-period tally. The defenseman is up to 14 points, 89 blocks and 70 shots in 42 games this season. More recently, he's earned five assists in his last 10 outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories