Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Out next three games

Keith (groin) won't travel during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Keith still hasn't started skating after suffering a groin injury Nov. 29, so it's not surprising that he'll sit out for a few more contests. The Blackhawks recalled Adam Boqvist for the trip since Olli Maatta is dealing with the flu as well. Keith will aim to get healthy for a matchup against the Wild on Dec. 15.