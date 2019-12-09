Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Out next three games
Keith (groin) won't travel during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Keith still hasn't started skating after suffering a groin injury Nov. 29, so it's not surprising that he'll sit out for a few more contests. The Blackhawks recalled Adam Boqvist for the trip since Olli Maatta is dealing with the flu as well. Keith will aim to get healthy for a matchup against the Wild on Dec. 15.
