Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Pitches in helper

Keith recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Keith is tied with four others in points (31) for 30th place among NHL defensemen. According to hockey-reference.com, the Blackhawks only have a 6.4-percent chance of securing a playoff berth, but look for coach Jerry Colliton to continue relying heavily on the three-time Stanley Cup champion in Keith as long as there's a mathematical chance of Chicago extending its season. He's compiled three goals and 28 assists between 64 games and 22:54 of average ice time in 2018-19.