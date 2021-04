Keith scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Keith attempted to spark a comeback late in the second period with his fourth goal of the season. The 37-year-old defenseman has 15 points, 104 shots on net, a minus-7 rating, 84 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 49 contests. With Adam Boqvist (wrist) done for the year after leaving Tuesday's game, Keith could see an increased role on the power play to close out the campaign.