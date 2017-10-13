Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Relatively quiet start to season
Keith has notched two assists and 15 shots on goal through the first five games of the Blackhawks' 2017-18 campaign.
Keith has averaged a whopping 24:26 of ice time while also logging 4:25 on the man advantage per contest, so he'll once again be in prime position to produce offense on a consistent basis in 2017-18. The 34-year-old blueliner will look to snap a three-game scoring drought Saturday against Nashville.
