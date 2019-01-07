Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Scores first goal of 2018-19

Keith scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

The 35-year-old has points in consecutive games after being held off the scoresheet in the eight games prior. While his goal versus the Penguins was his first of the season, Keith has been racking up the assists all year long, with the veteran blueliner having collected 17 helpers through 44 games. Keith may not be what he once was, but the two-time Olympian still has plenty left in the tank.