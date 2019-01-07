Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Scores first goal of 2018-19
Keith scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.
The 35-year-old has points in consecutive games after being held off the scoresheet in the eight games prior. While his goal versus the Penguins was his first of the season, Keith has been racking up the assists all year long, with the veteran blueliner having collected 17 helpers through 44 games. Keith may not be what he once was, but the two-time Olympian still has plenty left in the tank.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Posts two apples in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ejected against Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Struggles against Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ejected early Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Adds helper in losing effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...