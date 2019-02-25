Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Stays hot in loss

Keith notched two assists in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The veteran blueliner was all over the box score, adding three shots, two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Keith has racked up a goal and eight points in his last seven games with a plus-6 rating, and his resurgence has helped push Chicago into the fringes of the playoff race. Whether the 35-year-old can keep up this pace for long -- especially since he no longer has a featured spot on the Blackhawks power play -- remains to be seen.