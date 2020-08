Strome had an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5.

Strome received a slick pass from Connor Murphy and relayed to Alex DeBrincat for the tally. The 23-year-old Strome was limited to just three points and 10 shots in nine postseason outings, mostly playing in a third-line role. He had 12 goals and 38 points in 58 games during the regular season.