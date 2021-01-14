Strome scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Strome deflected the puck towards the front from behind the net and was credited with the goal when it bounced off a defenseman's skate and past goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The lucky bounce on the power play salvaged an otherwise quiet night for Strome, but his season outlook remains promising, as Strome's set to center the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for the top-heavy Blackhawks.