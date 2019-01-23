Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Scoops up two more points in win
Strome scored a goal and assisted on another in a 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
Both of Strome's points came with the man advantage, giving the 21-year-old 11 power-play points in 2018-19. With 12 goals and 27 points on the season, this is far and away the best we've seen Strome play in his young career and it appears, at least for the time being, that he's found a home in Chicago.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big game against Caps•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Stays hot in win over Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big night in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Steady scoring in Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Continues producing for new team•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Hot start with new squad•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...