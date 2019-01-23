Strome scored a goal and assisted on another in a 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Both of Strome's points came with the man advantage, giving the 21-year-old 11 power-play points in 2018-19. With 12 goals and 27 points on the season, this is far and away the best we've seen Strome play in his young career and it appears, at least for the time being, that he's found a home in Chicago.