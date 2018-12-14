Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Back in action
Gustafsson (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Jets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Gustafsson missed Chicago's last two games due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The Blackhawks will be happy to have him back on the ice against Winnipeg, as he's been a solid source of offense from the blue line recently, notching four goals and six points in his last nine contests.
