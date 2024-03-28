Gustafsson (upper body) isn't available Thursday versus Colorado, per Jim Cerny of Forever Blueshirts.
Gustafsson is set to miss his second consecutive contest. He has six goals and 30 points in 70 appearances this season. When Gustafsson is ready to return, he might serve in a bottom-bottom capacity.
More News
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Won't play against Flyers•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Powers up with assist•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Dishes helper in Thursday's win•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Two shots on net•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Good to go Sunday•