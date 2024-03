Gustafsson (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Philadelphia.

It's unclear at this time if Gustafsson will be available to play versus the Flyers after he didn't practice Monday. The 32-year-old blueliner has six goals, 30 points, 83 shots on net and 62 blocked shots over 70 appearances this season. If Gustafsson can't play Tuesday, Brandon Scanlin may get a chance to make his NHL debut.