Gustafsson (upper body) is not expected to be an option for Monday's matchup against Pittsburgh, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Gustafsson is poised to miss his fourth consecutive contest. He wore a non-contact jersey during Monday's morning skate, which suggests he is making progress. He has earned six goals, 30 points, 83 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and 59 hits in 70 games this season.