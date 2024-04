Gustafsson notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

This was Gustafsson's first point in his last seven appearances. The 32-year-old defenseman ends the regular-season with 31 points, 93 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 63 hits and a plus-3 rating over 76 appearances. He'll likely remain in a bottom-four role as a power-play specialist to begin the playoffs.