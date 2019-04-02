Gustafsson registered three assists, six hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Imagine what he could have done in a win. Gustafsson is up to 59 points (17 tallies, 42 helpers) in 76 games, with 98 hits and 110 blocked shots. He hasn't been known for time in the sin bin with only 34 PIM, but he's done enough scoring to have widespread fantasy relevance this year.