Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Monster effort in OT loss
Gustafsson registered three assists, six hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Imagine what he could have done in a win. Gustafsson is up to 59 points (17 tallies, 42 helpers) in 76 games, with 98 hits and 110 blocked shots. He hasn't been known for time in the sin bin with only 34 PIM, but he's done enough scoring to have widespread fantasy relevance this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks pair of apples•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Four straight multi-point games•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Posts three assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...