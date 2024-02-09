Tinordi is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision versus the Rangers on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Tinordi already missed 16 games this season due to various injuries and now finds himself in danger of being out of the lineup once again. Considering the blueliner has yet to score a goal in 30 games this season and has garnered just six helpers, the majority of fantasy players are unlikely to be impacted by his potential absence.