Tinordi recorded three assists in a 7-5 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Tinordi also had two blocks, four PIM and seven hits over 17:29 of ice time in his second game back from a concussion. The 31-year-old defenseman is expected to continue to be a major contributor in terms of blocks and hits -- he has 27 and 44, respectively, in 14 contests this season -- but he's unlikely to have more games like this offensively. Tinordi has never recorded more than eight points in a single season and had just one helper in 2023-24 before Saturday's action.