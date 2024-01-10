Dickinson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Dickinson has a point in three straight games after opening the scoring Tuesday. The 28-year-old has five goals and two assists across his last 10 outings, and with the Blackhawks myriad injuries, he's received a long top-six look. Dickinson is up to 14 goals, seven assists, 64 shots on net, 63 hits, 39 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 41 appearances.