Dickinson signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Dickinson has played well in a two-way role for Chicago this season, picking up 14 goals, 21 points and a plus-7 rating while averaging 16:09 of ice time through 43 contests. He'll likely continue to produce modest offensive totals while playing a strong 200-foot game with the Blackhawks over the next two campaigns.