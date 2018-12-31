Blackhawks' Jason Garrison: Waived by team
Garrison was placed on waivers by the Blackhawks on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Garrison -- who was just recently acquired via trade from Edmonton -- may not be headed down to the minors right away, as the club waits for Brandon Davidson (leg) to return. Whether the 33-year-old Garrison is shipped down as soon as he clears will go a long way toward determining when Davidson might be back.
