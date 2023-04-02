Toews (illness) picked up an assist in 14:00 of ice time Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Toews fired one shot and laid one hit. It was his first game since Jan. 28. He had previously announced on Feb. 21 that he was stepping away to deal with the effects of long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which caused him to miss the entire 2020-21 season. Toews looked out of sync early, but seemed to get better over the course of the game. It remains to be seen how much he can contribute over the rest of the season.