Toews will play his final game as a Blackhawk on Thursday.

Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson sent out a statement saying that the Blackhawks will not re-sign Toews in the offseason. The 34-year-old will play his 1,067th NHL game Thursday, all with Chicago -- look for him to get a massive ovation as he led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships as the team's captain. Toews has only 14 goals and 30 points in 52 games this season. It remains to be seen if he'll retire at the end of the campaign or enter free agency in the summer.